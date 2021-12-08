Ashley Iaconetti's Amazon Holiday Fashion Picks Will Never Go Out Of Style

We included these products chosen by Ashley Iaconetti because we think you'll like her picks. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Following trends is fun and all, but we can't help returning to classic styles time and time again. This is a sentiment that The Bachelor fan favorite Ashley Iaconetti shared with her recent Amazon fashion gift picks, which she shared in a recent live session. She described a lot of her recommendations as "classic" and "timeless," elaborating that some of these items will "never go out of style." And she's not wrong. Getting a gift that will last for years is definitely the way to go.
However, don't confuse "classic" with boring, especially since she is such a pop culture expert. Ashley's Amazon fashion picks have been inspired by Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, John Lennon, Clueless, her fellow influencers, and her husband Jared Haibon. Ashley shared fashion suggestions for everyone in your family with selections for men, women, and children.
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slipper
"I want to start out with my ultimate gift for the past 15 or 16 years now, which is a pair of Uggs. Every single year I got a new pair of fresh Uggs and I'm still more appreciative for that gift than any other gift. This one is a little funky. These are not "leave the house" Uggs, of course, but they're fun and they kind of throw you back to a Mean Girls phase."
"Sometimes slippers can slip off your feet and that can be an uncomfortable feeling, even under a blanket. Not with these because they have little bands that keep your feet inside, cozy, and well-secured. They're so soft. They're unbelievably soft. Oh my gosh. It's like being on a cloud. I'm obsessed."
These are available in 17 different colors and they have 3,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. These have also been recommended by Lala Kent, Margaret Josephs, and Lauren and Arie Luyendyk.
UGG Women's Dakota Slipper
"If you're looking for something a little more traditional, these [are] Ugg slippers you can totally go to the grocery store in. Go to the mall. Go holiday shopping in these. They are incredibly cute. They're gonna keep your toes toasty. If you have chronically cold feet, these are perfect. They're going to give you warmth and protection from the cold floor."
"My husband had a men's version of these because Tom Brady had them." There are ten colors to choose from. These Uggs have 3,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
LecGee Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Short Sleeve Loungewear Two-Piece Sleepwear
"These are cozy to wear around the house. They're so cute. They're so nice and they're so affordable. They're flattering for everyone and everyone is going to enjoy them. They're just a great gift for yourself or for somebody else."
This two-piece set is available in 70+ colors and it was also a holiday gift pick recommendation from Kandi Burruss.
Zesica Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
"Oh my gosh. Obsessed with this set because it's cozy, but it looks very on trend. It's got that cropped top, which elevates that sweatpants look because you're sporty, not sloppy. It's so comfortable. You look put together, especially for wearing sets. It's really good quality. I'm telling you it's so soft. The crop is a great look."
"I call it a steal. I would definitely grab this. It comes in so many different colors. You can sleep in them too." Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton selected these for one of their favorite holiday looks. This set has 2,000+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 11 other colors.
Maxmoda Women Kimono Robes Long Knit Bathrobe
"I picked out a robe that I love. This is great getting ready robe, the kind of robe we need to wear the most. We don't want too much weight on us when we're doing so many things. It's so soft and cozy, but it's just not gonna weigh you down. This is the ultimate getting ready robe, in my opinion. This robe is so cute and functional. It has some nice pockets. It's lightweight and it's figure-flattering."
These robes range in sizes from S to 3XL and there are so many colors to choose from. These robes have 4,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Senker 5 Pack Womens Wool Socks
"You can't have enough cozy socks in the winter. When you think about stuffing stockings, don't you always think about putting cozy socks in there? These are adorable. These are the socks you see in influencer photos, in front of the fireplace in Vermont and stuff like that. They are festive, they are warm, they are cozy, and they work for everyone in your life. Everyone is gonna appreciate fresh socks. I dare you to find a better deal anywhere else because I can't."
These socks have 9,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Orolay Women’s Fleece Down Coat Thickened Winter Puffer Down Jacket
"This is a pricey product, but one you need to invest in for the winter because you're gonna wear it so much and it's going to save your freezing butt throughout the winter. This is a women's fleece down coat. It's really trendy too. It's like kind of early 90s grunge. I love this big chunky zipper and all the accessory zippers. You have plenty of pocket space. If you're going to a football game where you're not allowed to bring your purse, you have plenty of room in these pockets. This is the ultimate gift for that person who always complains that they're cold."
This jacket is available in five other colors.
Lucky Brand Women's Long Sleeve Button Up Camo Printed Utility Jacket
"Here's another adorable jacket. It's freaking awesome. This is something that I would like to receive. It's a staple and you're gonna wear it forever. I don't think camo has ever truly gone out of style. It's pretty flattering on every body type. I think this really elevates an outfit. I love it so much. Seriously."
Free People Women's Rumors Denim Jacket
"This is one of my favorites that I just had to include in this gift guide because it's one of the rare jean jackets that are so soft. It's incredibly soft. It's a universal piece that I feel like everybody needs in their closet. Trust me on this."
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
"This is a men's jacket that I love because it's grizzly. It's a sherpa Levi's trucker jacket. I feel like men always look their sexiest in outfits like these. This is just a classic. It's another staple piece. You can't go wrong with it. It's so well-made. It's gonna keep you really warm."
This jacket comes in many colors with tall, regular, and big sizes. This jacket has 8,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Peak Velocity Men's V-Neck Merino Wool Thermolite Sweater
"This is a men's v-neck. It comes in multiple colors. This looks good on all guys. I think it's the cozy effect, right? It's like I want to hug him because he's wearing this sweater."
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog
"These are Crocs, but these aren't like your normal Crocs. Normal Crocs don't have fur in them. These are so comfortable. These are the ultimate on-your feet if you're a nurse, doctor, or you're on your feet all day long. If you've got to go walk the dog, these Crocs are lightweight. You barely feel like you have to lift your feet at all. They keep your feet so cozy warm. They're the Uggs of Crocs."
These Crocs come in many colors and they have 44,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Champion Women's Relaxed Reverse Weave Hoodie, Script Logo
"If you're looking for some trendy sportswear, Amazon has some amazing Champion sweatshirts. This one looks like something I could imagine the Kardashians wearing, which of course I mean in the best way. It looks great with anything. It looks great with jeans. It looks great with sweats. It's got that vintage flare. You look like you could be hip hop royalty in this."
This sweatshirt comes in many colors.
Champion Women's Reverse Weave Jogger (Plus Size)
"You can pair the sweatshirt with the joggers if you want. They match quite beautifully. They come in a whole bunch of sizes and colors. They are cozy. They're soft. There's a drawstring, great for the pregnant women out there too."
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Pullover Sweater
"This is definitely on the more affordable scale. It's a turtleneck. It has a nice high neck. I feel like Kris Jenner in this. The sleeve narrows at the bottom and it looks like you have a little wingspan here, you know? It's so flattering. It's so cute. It's so soft. Wow. It's so cute. I love it so much. It has a little give. I just love the neckline. You can wear it up high or scrunch it and wear it lower. It's universal. It's a staple. It's something you're never going to get tired of seeing in your closet."
This turtleneck has 12,900+ five-star Amazon reviews and 33 colorways.
Goodthreads Women's Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater
"This is from an Amazon brand, Goodthreads. This is a perfect neutral."
This sweater comes in 12 different colors.
SheIn Women's High Neck Drop Shoulder Raw Hem Crop Sweater Pullovers
"SHEIN always has the cutest, most trendy clothes. This is so incredibly soft. It is a little bit cropped."
This sweater also comes in black and red.
Arshiner Girls Crop Tops Kids Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirts for 5-13 Years
"This is a girls, blue, long-sleeve crop. This is the exact price I want to see when I'm shopping for kids' clothes because she will fit in it for like four months and then onto the next size."
Hope & Henry Boys' Long Sleeve V-Neck Cricket Sweater
"How cute is it? It's preppy. It looks like he's going to school in a uniform. It's just adorable. It's really well-made too. This feels really good."
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jackets
"Here is the perfect puffer coat for this winter for the little girl in your life. She's gonna look really cute in this. It's gonna keep her so warm and it's so cozy inside. You can see how cozy that material is. Love it so much."
There are many colors to choose from. This coat has 1,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Martens Women's 2976 Quad FL Boots
"Doc Martens are a total classic. Again, they never go out of style. These ones are the wooly ones for your fall and winter. It's got the lining all the way through. It's almost like an Ugg. It's really gonna keep your feet warm. It's great for walking through puddles or snow. The sole is so gripped and you're not gonna slip in it and you're not gonna feel the cold through it. They look amazing with everything from dresses to jeans. You can dress them up or you can dress them down. You're always going to look stylish in a pair of Doc Martens. I know this from my very fashion forward sister who insists that I have them in my closet."
Reebok Women's Ex-o-fit Hi Sneaker
"We have these vintage, high ankle sneakers from Reebok. They are something that everybody's wearing these days, all the cool people are wearing these days. You can work out in them. They're a great gym shoe. Also, you can wear them just with jeans and you're gonna look every fashion forward. I love high ankle sneakers. These are a universal staple. They're just classic and clean. It's just perfectly classic."
Wander Agio Women's Fashion Long Shawl Big Grid Winter Warm Lattice Large Scarf
"When it comes to stocking stuffers and gifts, everybody always thinks of scarves and the one that you can't go wrong with is, of course, the very seasonal black and red scarf. How many times can I say 'classic'? But it is. That means that it's going to last a lifetime in your closet and not be something that you're gonna toss the next year. You're never gonna get tired of seeing this print. It's so cute. It's so holiday."
These scarves are available in many colors. The scarves have 12,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fossil Men's the Minimalist Stainless Steel Slim Casual Quartz Watch
"Isn't this just the time to give men's watches? It's Fossil, which is always a great reliable name brand for a men's watch. It's got great coloring. I love this large face. You don't have to squint looking at this one. I love the navy with the brown band. I wish Jared was here to model this for you guys. It looks very expensive. Again, it's timeless."
There are many colors to choose from and this watch has 3,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
"Next up we have sunglasses. They're sunglasses that look really expensive, but they are not. I'm shocked by the price of these. They're polarized too. How cute! They're thick and sturdy. I can drive in these all day."
Jade Roper Tolbert, Kathy Hilton , and Kandi Burruss recommended these sunglasses too. These sunglasses have 4,600+ five-star reviews.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
"This are your John Lennon, brown, trendy sunglasses. It's gold around the edges. I feel cool in them. Just get them. Somebody in your life is gonna like them. Get them for you. Sunglasses aren't just for the summer we need them all year round."
These sunglasses are available in a few different colors and have 9,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
"I love The Drop collection that's with Amazon exclusively. This is going to fit everything that you really need, a couple pieces of makeup, your wallet, your phone, your keys. What else do we really need, right? You can use it as an over-the-shoulder or you can do that very modern thing where you put it crossbody or you can wear it as a fanny pack. I love this because it's just gonna be so convenient and lightweight. You're not gonna be weighed down."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams included this bag on her list of fashion must-haves. Lala Kent also recommended this belt bag.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
"This is kind of statement piece. How Clueless is this? I feel like this would be in Cher's closet. You're gonna walk into a room with this and you're gonna get so many compliments. It's very on trend."
Amazon carries this bag in eight colors. Ashley isn't the only star who has this bag. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included it in their holiday fashion roundup. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag. Kandi Burruss recommended it in her Amazon gift guide too.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud
"These are just some simple, little cuff earrings.They're thick, but they are just gonna hug the top of your ear. They're good quality."
These also come in rose gold and yellow gold. These earrings have 12,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more fashion picks from Bachelor in Paradise fan favorites, Ashley's friend Jade Roper Tolbert shared some of her Amazon favorites, including some designer dupes.