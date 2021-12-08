Adele and Selena Gomez Deliver Surprise Acceptance Speeches During 2021 People's Choice Awards

Hello? Is that you, Adele, at the PCAs?!
We love a surprise moment during pop culture's biggest night—that brings the best and brightest in film, TV, music, social media and so much more together for one night only—and these celebrity appearances were a jaw-dropper for fans alike.
Music fans rejoice: Not only did "The Easy On Me" singer officially win the Female Artist trophy during tonight's 2021 People's Choice Awards, but the powerhouse vocalist stunned fans with a surprise video accepting her big award.
"Thank you very much People's Choice Awards," the superstar said in front of a festive and decorated tree. "This is so lovely. Biggest thanks to all the fans who've clearly been voting for me, I appreciate it so much. I hope you're all having a wonderful night."
Donning a dramatic and plunging black gown, the Grammy winner looked ever-so-breathtaking. The world-famous star wished fans "happy holidays" and "I hope to see you soon, alright? Bye!," before blowing a kiss.
The British beauty beat out some stiff competition that included Billie Eilish, PCA presenter Cardi B, Doja Cat, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.
Adele is also up for the Song of 2021 and the Music Video of 2021, and she's not the only singer taking home a trophy tonight.
Singer and actress Selena Gomez also made an unexpected video appearance to accept her Comedy TV Star win.
"It's Selena. I cannot believe that I won," the Only Murders in the Building actress shared. "I'm so, so sorry I can't be there. I'm shooting season two of OMITB right now in New York City." The superstar said she's "so honored to get this award" before thanking fans for "believing in the show and for enjoying it."
Wearing a cozy knit sweater she reminded fans to make the most of the evening.
"I hope you're having so much fun right now and that you're just enjoying yourselves and I hope to see you guys soon. Bye."
To see what other stars won during tonight's ceremony, scroll through the PCAs photo gallery below!