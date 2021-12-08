Adele and Selena Gomez Deliver Surprise Acceptance Speeches During 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : WILDEST People's Choice Awards Moments

Hello? Is that you, Adele, at the PCAs?!

We love a surprise moment during pop culture's biggest night—that brings the best and brightest in film, TV, music, social media and so much more together for one night only—and these celebrity appearances were a jaw-dropper for fans alike.

Music fans rejoice: Not only did "The Easy On Me" singer officially win the Female Artist trophy during tonight's 2021 People's Choice Awards, but the powerhouse vocalist stunned fans with a surprise video accepting her big award.

"Thank you very much People's Choice Awards," the superstar said in front of a festive and decorated tree. "This is so lovely. Biggest thanks to all the fans who've clearly been voting for me, I appreciate it so much. I hope you're all having a wonderful night."

Donning a dramatic and plunging black gown, the Grammy winner looked ever-so-breathtaking. The world-famous star wished fans "happy holidays" and "I hope to see you soon, alright? Bye!," before blowing a kiss.

The British beauty beat out some stiff competition that included Billie Eilish, PCA presenter Cardi B, Doja Cat, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.