Jeff Bezos Makes Rare Appearance at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Jeff Bezos took a break from venturing off into space and his other billionaire hobbies to present an award at the 2021 E!'s People Choice Awards. Yes, you read that correctly.
Bezos, who is the executive chairman of Amazon and one Earth's richest men, attended the E! award show to honor People's Champion recipient Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Specifically, Bezos took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. to introduce the wrestling star-turned-A-list actor.
"Dwayne's achievements are legend," the iconic businessman said of his famous friend. "His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like, and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes. I've seen it. But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most, he's kind."
He continued, "Kindness is a choice, and what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him. Those of us who have been lucky enough to work with Dwayne have seen it over and over. It extends to family, friends, partners, cast, crew and even strangers who approach him on the street. His legacy is one of warmth, passion, respect, humor, commitment and kindness. That's a track record we should all strive for."
While we were honestly disappointed that Bezos didn't invite Johnson into space as part of the People's Choice Awards honor, we were moved by his words, and prwtty excited to see him at the award show in capacity.
This rare Hollywood outing comes a month after Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez made headlines for their encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. In a viral clip, Sanchez was spotted laughing and beaming at DiCaprio while standing next Bezos.
Of course, the friendly chat spread like wildfire, as Sanchez acted the way any of us would if we came into contact with DiCaprio. In result, Bezos playfully responded to the viral moment with a photo of himself posing next to a sign that read, "Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop."
He also captioned the post, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio."
Fingers crossed we'll get another viral moment like this at a People's Choice Awards after-party.
