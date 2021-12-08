Jeff Bezos Makes Rare Appearance at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson Talks Giving Back at 2021 PCAs

Jeff Bezos took a break from venturing off into space and his other billionaire hobbies to present an award at the 2021 E!'s People Choice Awards. Yes, you read that correctly.

Bezos, who is the executive chairman of Amazon and one Earth's richest men, attended the E! award show to honor People's Champion recipient Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Specifically, Bezos took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. to introduce the wrestling star-turned-A-list actor.

"Dwayne's achievements are legend," the iconic businessman said of his famous friend. "His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like, and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes. I've seen it. But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most, he's kind."

He continued, "Kindness is a choice, and what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him. Those of us who have been lucky enough to work with Dwayne have seen it over and over. It extends to family, friends, partners, cast, crew and even strangers who approach him on the street. His legacy is one of warmth, passion, respect, humor, commitment and kindness. That's a track record we should all strive for."