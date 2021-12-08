E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Might've Missed Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's Brief Reunion at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Calling all Pogues: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline were spotted together the 2021 People's Choice Awards. They posed for a cast photo on the red carpet just weeks after splitting.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 08, 2021 3:55 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCouplesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Chase Stokes Thanks "Outer Banks" Fans For 2020 PCAs Noms

These Outer Banks stars are still part of each other's inner circles. 

Despite news of their split last month, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline seem to be on good terms. The pair posed together for a cast photo at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, along with co-stars Austin North, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Madison Bailey.

Madelyn wore a two-piece black ensemble for the big night, while Chase donned a leather jacket and trousers. He presented during the ceremony, which honored Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and more icons. 

But on the red carpet, Maddie and Chase had the spotlight along with the rest of the cast. Their show, Outer Banks, was renewed for season three on Dec. 7, just hours before the PCAs.

The pair began dating in April 2020 while starring as John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix show. They've remained close, with a fan spotting the co-stars hanging out together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend. At the time, a source confirmed they're just "friends." 

photos
2021 Celebrity Breakups

In fact, Maddie has been embracing "her single girl moment" since their breakup, a separate source told E! News last month. The insider added that the couple has been "done for a while," apparently giving plenty of time for wounds to heal. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In April 2021, Maddie gave a little glimpse into their relationship when she marked their anniversary on Instagram. "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u," she wrote. 

Needless to say, their adoration for the OBX cast was obvious at the People's Choice Awards. 

The PCAs, hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, airs on E! and NBC on Dec. 7.

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

3

Brooke Shields Calls Barbara Walters Interview "Practically Criminal"

4

Scooter Braun's Wife Yael Responds to His Divorce Filing

5

You Might've Missed Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's Reunion at PCAs

Latest News

There's No Doubt Dwayne Johnson Is a True Icon After Giving Away PCA

Exclusive

See the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics

Jeff Bezos Makes Rare Appearance at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Adele & Selena Gomez Deliver Surprise 2021 PCAs Acceptance Speeches

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

See All the 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks