You Might've Missed Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's Brief Reunion at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Chase Stokes Thanks "Outer Banks" Fans For 2020 PCAs Noms

These Outer Banks stars are still part of each other's inner circles.

Despite news of their split last month, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline seem to be on good terms. The pair posed together for a cast photo at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, along with co-stars Austin North, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Madison Bailey.

Madelyn wore a two-piece black ensemble for the big night, while Chase donned a leather jacket and trousers. He presented during the ceremony, which honored Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and more icons.

But on the red carpet, Maddie and Chase had the spotlight along with the rest of the cast. Their show, Outer Banks, was renewed for season three on Dec. 7, just hours before the PCAs.

The pair began dating in April 2020 while starring as John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix show. They've remained close, with a fan spotting the co-stars hanging out together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend. At the time, a source confirmed they're just "friends."