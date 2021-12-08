Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Night Out With Ellen DeGeneres Is Giving Us FOMO at the People's Choice Awards

Watch : WILDEST People's Choice Awards Moments

Oh yes it's ladies' night and the feeling's right!

During the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, all eyes were on Kim Kardashian as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

But after delivering her speech, which included a thank you to Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to enjoy the show with her sister Khloe Kardashian and a few more familiar faces.

According to an eyewitness, Kim and Khloe were able to sit by Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as they enjoyed performances from Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and H.E.R.

"Khloe seemed like she was in a great mood sitting next to Kris and Corey," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News. "During a commercial, Ellen was talking very animatedly and Khloe was throwing her head back in laughter."

Later on in the night, Kim and Khloe listened closely to Halle Berry's speech as she received the People's Icon Award. At one point in the show, Kim turned to Kris and said, "Halle looks so good."