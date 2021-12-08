E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Like a True Badass, Scarlett Johansson Applauds Female Co-Stars at 2021 PCAs

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 3:23 AMTags
Scarlett Johansson is a certified badass—and in good company. 

The Black Widow star and executive producer took home the title of Best Female Movie Star of 2021 at E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Johansson won the honor after being in the running with AwkwafinaCharlize TheronJennifer HudsonLeslie JonesMargot RobbieSalma Hayek and fellow Black Widow alum Florence Pugh

"Gosh, this is very exciting because it's the People's Choice Awards and that's who we make movies for," Johansson gushed during her acceptance speech. "Ten-plus years ago when I first started my journey with Marvel, I didn't know whether or not audiences would like my portrayal of this beloved character. So really owe this all to you guys." 

Johansson continued, "I also have to mention the badass women that I worked with on this film: our filmmaker Kate Shoreland, our leader, my amazing co-stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz and our producer Victoria Alonzo. Thank you guys so much." 

And this PCAs win is yet another honor for the multi-hyphenate Oscar nominee.

"I will really treasure this," Johansson concluded while holding her award. "It means so much to me." 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Johansson previously told E! News, she has been "very, very fortunate" in her career. "I think I'm most proud of those creative, collaborative situations," the mother of two explained. "I just feel very lucky to love my job and love what I do and still have a passion for it."

