Like a True Badass, Scarlett Johansson Applauds Female Co-Stars at 2021 PCAs

Scarlett Johansson is a certified badass—and in good company.

The Black Widow star and executive producer took home the title of Best Female Movie Star of 2021 at E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Johansson won the honor after being in the running with Awkwafina, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Jones, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek and fellow Black Widow alum Florence Pugh.

"Gosh, this is very exciting because it's the People's Choice Awards and that's who we make movies for," Johansson gushed during her acceptance speech. "Ten-plus years ago when I first started my journey with Marvel, I didn't know whether or not audiences would like my portrayal of this beloved character. So really owe this all to you guys."

Johansson continued, "I also have to mention the badass women that I worked with on this film: our filmmaker Kate Shoreland, our leader, my amazing co-stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz and our producer Victoria Alonzo. Thank you guys so much."