Christina Aguilera Sends Love to "True Icons" Kids Max and Summer at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Come on over, come on over Christina Aguilera—because tonight is your night.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the powerhouse singer was honored with the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. After all, with five Grammy Awards, 15 more nominations, eight studio albums and more hits than we can count, it was only a matter of time before the 40-year-old star was cemented as the icon that she is.
The mom of two started her special night by performing a medley of her most empowering hits, including "Fighter," "Genie in a Bottle," "Can't Hold Us Down" and "Beautiful," as well as her new ballad "Somos Nada."
Christina rocked multiple outfit changes, going from a black ruffled ballgown to yellow-and-black flared pants and finally a stunning draped chartreuse gown.
When the time came to accept the milestone award, she did so with her fans and family top of mind.
"Matty, I love you, thanks for dealing with all of this always," she said of her longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler, before sending love to her children: Max, 13, and Summer, 7.
"And of course, my true icons, my angels, my babies. Max and Summer, I love you," Christina said onstage.
While she's always been a note—or a few—above the rest, Christina was sure to recognize other inspiring women in her speech.
"My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to invoke change, my music is for you. Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all," she shared. "Throughout the years I've heard your stories about the impact of songs like 'Beautiful,' 'Fighter,' 'Can't Hold Us Down' and, yes, even 'Dirrty.'"
The legend added, "I want to thank all of the women I've been blessed to share the stage, microphone and recording room over the years. You are all icons to me. I'm proud we have strengthened the voices of women in the music industry."
Xtina also thanked her team, band and backup dancers during the "surreal" moment, saying, "My amazing dancers, you give me life and save my ass."
During this year's show, more beloved stars are being recognized for their talent and contributions over the course of their careers, including People's Icon Award recipient Halle Berry, Fashion Icon Award honoree Kim Kardashian West and People's Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
But when it comes to music, Christina's was the name on everyone's lips.
"There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as 'the voice of our generation.' She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "Christina is an idol."
Check out more of the Music Icon Award winner's most inspirational quotes below.