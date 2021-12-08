Christina Aguilera Sends Love to "True Icons" Kids Max and Summer at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Christina Aguilera's ICONIC Career Milestones

Come on over, come on over Christina Aguilera—because tonight is your night.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the powerhouse singer was honored with the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. After all, with five Grammy Awards, 15 more nominations, eight studio albums and more hits than we can count, it was only a matter of time before the 40-year-old star was cemented as the icon that she is.

The mom of two started her special night by performing a medley of her most empowering hits, including "Fighter," "Genie in a Bottle," "Can't Hold Us Down" and "Beautiful," as well as her new ballad "Somos Nada."

Christina rocked multiple outfit changes, going from a black ruffled ballgown to yellow-and-black flared pants and finally a stunning draped chartreuse gown.

When the time came to accept the milestone award, she did so with her fans and family top of mind.

"Matty, I love you, thanks for dealing with all of this always," she said of her longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler, before sending love to her children: Max, 13, and Summer, 7.