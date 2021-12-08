Chelsea Handler Has Some NSFW Plans With Boyfriend Jo Koy After 2021 PCAs Win

One thing we love about Chelsea Handler is that we always end up laughing.
And now the comedian and actress is LOL-ing all the way to PCAs gold as she's officially won the Comedy Act trophy at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Handler accepted the award on stage for her 2021 comedy special Vaccinated and Horny.
"How cool is this?," the stand-up star quipped holding her trophy. "Oh, thank you so much to everybody who spent the time voting for me." She went on to thank her family members who she joked "voted for me several times."
"Thank you everybody and for everybody who's come out to see my show and to all the straight white men who have been dragged out to see my show by their spouses or girlfriends or daughters," the touring queen shared. The funny leading lady left nothing to our imaginations while concluding her speech with a nod to the love in her life. "And speaking of brave men, everything is sweeter in life because I have Jo Koy with me I'm just so happy to share all of this with you and everything with you and now we get to go home together and have more fun there."
Handler beat out a hilarious lineup of nominees that include Trevor Noah, Bo Burnham, John Mulaney, Phoebe Robinson, Hasan Minhaj, Ali Wong and Marlon Wayans.
Handler and Koy walked the PCAs red carpet together in coordinating black and white ensembles.
"I think in retrospect, that was my version of flirting," Handler exclusively joked to Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I think so I was so out of touch with my own emotions that was my currency, at least that's what he tells me. He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it I'm choosing to believe that."
Koy joined in, saying, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me."
Handler admitted, "Actually, I did a little," as Koy kept his arm around her.
Handler, 46, and Koy, 50, made their relationship Instagram official in September, after they were spotted getting up close and personal at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in late summer. Before going public, Handler wrote that she was "finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is."
The comedian raved that Koy "has renewed my faith in men" in the Insta-post, as she shared cute AF photos of the two of them.
"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote in the caption. "Jo has renewed my faith in men.
"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time," Handler added.
