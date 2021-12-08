Chelsea Handler Has Some NSFW Plans With Boyfriend Jo Koy After 2021 PCAs Win

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I think in retrospect, that was my version of flirting," Handler exclusively joked to Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I think so I was so out of touch with my own emotions that was my currency, at least that's what he tells me. He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it I'm choosing to believe that."

Koy joined in, saying, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me."

Handler admitted, "Actually, I did a little," as Koy kept his arm around her.

Handler, 46, and Koy, 50, made their relationship Instagram official in September, after they were spotted getting up close and personal at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in late summer. Before going public, Handler wrote that she was "finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is."

The comedian raved that Koy "has renewed my faith in men" in the Insta-post, as she shared cute AF photos of the two of them.

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote in the caption. "Jo has renewed my faith in men.

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time," Handler added.

