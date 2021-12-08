E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chelsea Handler Has Some NSFW Plans With Boyfriend Jo Koy After 2021 PCAs Win

Watch: Chelsea Handler on Finding LOVE With Jo Koy

One thing we love about Chelsea Handler is that we always end up laughing.

And now the comedian and actress is LOL-ing all the way to PCAs gold as she's officially won the Comedy Act trophy at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Handler accepted the award on stage for her 2021 comedy special Vaccinated and Horny. 

"How cool is this?," the stand-up star quipped holding her trophy. "Oh, thank you so much to everybody who spent the time voting for me." She went on to thank her family members who she joked "voted for me several times."

"Thank you everybody and for everybody who's come out to see my show and to all the straight white men who have been dragged out to see my show by their spouses or girlfriends or daughters," the touring queen shared. The funny leading lady left nothing to our imaginations while concluding her speech with a nod to the love in her life. "And speaking of brave men, everything is sweeter in life because I have Jo Koy with me I'm just so happy to share all of this with you and everything with you and now we get to go home together and have more fun there."

photos
Chelsea Lately's Favorite Moments

Handler beat out a hilarious lineup of nominees that include Trevor NoahBo BurnhamJohn MulaneyPhoebe RobinsonHasan MinhajAli Wong and Marlon Wayans.

Handler and Koy walked the PCAs red carpet together in coordinating black and white ensembles.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I think in retrospect, that was my version of flirting," Handler exclusively joked to Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I think so I was so out of touch with my own emotions that was my currency, at least that's what he tells me. He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it I'm choosing to believe that." 

Koy joined in, saying, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me." 

Handler admitted, "Actually, I did a little," as Koy kept his arm around her. 

Handler, 46, and Koy, 50, made their relationship Instagram official in September, after they were spotted getting up close and personal at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in late summer. Before going public, Handler wrote that she was "finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is."

The comedian raved that Koy "has renewed my faith in men" in the Insta-post, as she shared cute AF photos of the two of them.

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote in the caption. "Jo has renewed my faith in men.

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time," Handler added.

See more couples at the PCAs below.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The Modern Family actress turned heads in this asymmetrical two-piece while Wells Adams channeled serious model behavior.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler

The comedic couple dazzled in front of the step-and-repeat in matching black and white ensembles.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Romain Bonnet & Mary Fitzgerald

The Selling Sunset lovebirds looked like Hollywood royalty in color-coordinating white and royal blue.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Andrew East & Shawn Johnson East

The sports-meets-podcast couple looked picture perfect on the carpet. Andrew East was ever-so-dapper in all black while Shawn Johnson East looked pretty in pink.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
John Hersey & Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette duo brought a pop of color to celebrate their red carpet arrival. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

The Bachelor in Paradise couple brought the heat in these elegant and sophisticated red carpet looks.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi

The Sex-Life costars turned couple make their red carpet debut together.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Anthony Michael Hall & Lucia Oskerova

The Breakfast Club vet Anthony Michael Hall was accompanied with wife Lucia Oskerova in this lady-in-red moment.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa

The Selling Sunset pair made us smile when we saw the darling couple arrive at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

3

Brooke Shields Calls Barbara Walters Interview "Practically Criminal"

4

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

5
See Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's Red Carpet Couple Debut at 2021 PCAs

Exclusive

