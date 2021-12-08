Kim Kardashian's 2021 People's Choice Awards Look Proves Why She's a Fashion Icon

Lights, camera, Kim Kardashian West!
The 2021 People's Choice Awards are here—and celebrities are turning heads and dropping jaws in A-list styles. 2021 Fashion Icon Award recipient Kim K. stopped traffic with her dramatic look on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Santa Monica. The entrepreneur, fashionista and beauty mogul is no stranger to making a fashion statement, but it's clear she's celebrating her major award tonight with a look that's sure to make news.
The mother of four received her award in an all-black look from Balenciaga. She wore a tightly fitted dress that featured a mock turtleneck and gloved sleeves.
She made her outfit even more gasp-worthy by accessorizing with a unique pair of sunglasses and large jeweled earrings.
The SKIMS founder and mother of four is being honored tonight for her keen style sense, unprecedented business success and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade. Kim is also nominated for The Social Star of 2021 with Addison Rae, Britney Spears and many more.
"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's People's Fashion Icon Award."
Kim is renowned in the fashion and beauty industry for her successful business ventures and partnerships. In September 2019, she launched her wildly popular shapewear brand, SKIMS, which was recently valued at over $1 billion, alongside her beauty brands KKW BEAUTY and KKW Fragrance, which launched in 2017.
Over the past two decades, Kim has brought her A game when it comes to cutting-edge fashion. But, even breaking down her loudest looks, there's one key element that she stands by: simplicity.
"I do like to dress really simple. It's always been the key to how I dress," KKW shared on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018. "There's always an element of simplicity."
Whether she's strutting her stuff in Balenciaga, Schiaparelli or Balmain, slaying Saturday Night Live hosting duties, owning the Met Gala year after year or showing off her coveted skin-tight street style, Kim K. always makes a bold and artful statement when it comes to expressing herself through fashion.
This isn't the first time Kim K. has stepped out onto the People's Choice Awards stage in a jaw-dropping ensemble. In 2019, the reality superstar donned a skin-tight green gown with snakeskin detail that was sinisterly chic. Her signature long locks showed off their fun and flirty side with beach-y curls that matched the icon's overall vibe for the evening.
But Kim, who's famous family is a PCAs' name-stay, is making the night all her own. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew previously won The Reality Show of 2019, Khloe Kardashian won three consecutive Reality TV Star Awards and Kim has previously won the Reality TV Star of 2012.
See Kim's beyond-bold look and relive her style evolution below.