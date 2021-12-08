Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye "Ye" West for Introducing Her to the Fashion World at 2021 PCAs

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly a style legend. And now she's got the award to prove it!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made a wildly fabulous splash at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Of course, fans of the reality TV personality wouldn't have expected anything less, especially since she's this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient.
The SKIMS founder made a dramatic entrance to accept the prestigious award, presented by former Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross. And in true Kim K fashion, her speech didn't disappoint!
"Tracee, I am so honored," Kim began. "I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it's like a pinch-me moment."
The reality TV star noted that there was a time when designers didn't want to work with her, so winning this award is a "dream."
Additionally, Kim also took a moment to thank her ex, Ye (formerly Kanye West).
"Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," she said, adding, "And I fell in love with fashion, and I'm so inspired by so many people. But again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things, you know take a risk."
She concluded, "I'm so humbled thank you so much."
Along with her inspiring speech, the KKW Beauty made sure to drop jaws with her one-of-a-kind look. Similar to her buzzy Met Gala ensemble, Kim looked like a superhero, wearing a black eye mask paired with a matching long-sleeve mini-dress, tights and pointed heels.
Over the years, Kim has continued to make fans swoon with her daring and dazzling fashion. Whether she's pushing the boundaries on the red carpet or running errands in full glam, she never misses a beat in the style department.
It's no wonder she launched her own clothing line in 2018: SKIMS.
"This is what I've needed," Kim told E! News in 2019. "I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed."
Her influence on the fashion industry is just one of the many reasons she was honored with the Fashion Icon Award.
"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, previously said in a statement. "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's People's Fashion Icon Award."
Kim isn't the only A-lister to go home with a trophy. Check out the list of winners here.