Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Her Final Daytime Talk Show Win at 2021 People's Choice Awards

A celebration is in order!

It's official: The Ellen DeGeneres Show won the Daytime Talk Show at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres accepted the award from presenter JoJo Siwa.

"It means more to me especially now," she told the audience. "This is our final season so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you. I'm grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we've been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it."

The popular talk show beat out Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Red Table Talk, The View and The Wendy Williams Show, making it the long-running show's 13th win! DeGeneres has won 25 People's Choice Awards in total.

Fans have been preparing themselves for this fall ever since DeGeneres announced in May that season 19 would be the show's last. DeGeneres shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."