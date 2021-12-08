Tayshia Adams Is Living Her Best Life on the 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Tayshia Adams has officially made her 2021 People's Choice Awards arrival.
The reality TV personality hit the red carpet ahead of the star-studded celebration honoring the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture on Tuesday, Dec. 7, rocking a chic magenta gown with a thigh-high middle slit and a slicked back pony.
After posing for photos, Tayshia made sure to stop by the one and only E! Glambot. Later, she could be seen catching up with her friend, TikTok superstar Tinx, who also shared a snapshot of the two to her Instagram Stories.
Tayshia's red carpet appearance comes just one day after she broke her silence on her split from fiancé Zac Clark, which E! News first reported on Nov. 22.
"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," Tayshia said during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All on Monday, Dec. 6 after her co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe raised the subject. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."
Tayshia once again addressed her and Zac's ended engagement during the Dec. 7 episode of her podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, telling co-host and fellow Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin that she's "definitely hanging in there."
She also revealed that the day they filmed the Men Tell All episode was "really tough" because it was actually the day the split news broke.
"It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time," Tayshia said. "And so I'm really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that. But it doesn't make any of that easier."
Moving forward, she doesn't plan to address the break-up for the time being.
"But I really said all I had to say on that stage. I don't really have anything to add to it just because I'm still going through it all," Tayshia continued. "And yeah, I spoke my piece. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I'm sure we can talk about it all."
For now, she's just enjoying a night out!
See Tayshia and more stars by tuning in to the 2021 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! and NBC.