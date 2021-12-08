Tayshia Adams Is Living Her Best Life on the 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Watch : WILDEST People's Choice Awards Moments

Tayshia Adams has officially made her 2021 People's Choice Awards arrival.

The reality TV personality hit the red carpet ahead of the star-studded celebration honoring the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture on Tuesday, Dec. 7, rocking a chic magenta gown with a thigh-high middle slit and a slicked back pony.

After posing for photos, Tayshia made sure to stop by the one and only E! Glambot. Later, she could be seen catching up with her friend, TikTok superstar Tinx, who also shared a snapshot of the two to her Instagram Stories.

Tayshia's red carpet appearance comes just one day after she broke her silence on her split from fiancé Zac Clark, which E! News first reported on Nov. 22.

"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," Tayshia said during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All on Monday, Dec. 6 after her co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe raised the subject. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."