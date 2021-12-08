E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Chrishell Stause and More Stars

By Alyssa Ray Dec 08, 2021 2:29 AMTags
Watch: 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

These stars know how to work it for the camera.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest names in Hollywood swung by the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to celebrate the best of film, TV, music and pop culture at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. In order to make the evening extra memorable, the network had many of the show's presenters, performers and nominees stop by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some very special photos.

First up, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn channeled old Hollywood glamour, as she rocked tight waves in her hair and a bold red lip. Christine wasn't the only Selling Sunset star in attendance though. We're, of course, referring to Chrishell Stause, who debuted a stunning brunette transformation.

TikTok star also Charli D'Amelio also impressed thanks to her jaw-dropping red dress for the awards show.

And The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne came ready for her close up, as she donned a striking updo and a little black dress covered in sequins. 

photos
Flashback: 2001 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Karamo - 2021 People’s Choice Awards E! Glambot

See all the notable snaps from the exclusive E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio below. Oh, and stay tuned for more pics as we'll be updating the gallery all night long!

Chrishell Stause

A close up look at Chrishell Stause's amazing People's Choice Awards transformation.

NBC Universal
Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in no way a "Pretty Mess" at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Ginnifer Goodwin

The Pivoting actress wore a bold ensemble in her portrait studio snap.

John Hersey and Katie Thurston

The former Bachelorette stepped out with her new beau for the E! award show.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile

More of Bachelor Nation! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile were also in attendance at the 2021 PCAs.

NBC Universal
Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery is ready for his close up at the E! People's Choice Awards.

NBC Universal
Christine Quinn

We're sold on this glam look for the Selling Sunset star.

NBC Universal
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star looks red hot at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn Johnson East deserves a gold medal for this red carpet look.

NBC Universal
Sydney Sweeney

The White Lotus actress oozes '90s glam for this portrait studio pic.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

The Selling Sunset stars turned the PCAs into a date night.

NBC Universal
Natalie Zea and Jack Martin

Forget the past, the La Brea stars went with futuristic chic looks for the E! People's Choice Awards.

NBC Universal
Kevin Alejandro

The Lucifer actor brought the heat for the PCAs portrait studio.

NBC Universal
Remi Cruz

The YouTuber smiled bright for her portrait studio pic.

Emma Hernan

The Selling Sunset newcomer rocked an A+ outfit at the E! People's Choice Awards.

NBC Universal
Francesca Mariano and Ria Ciuffo

Francesca Mariano and Ria Ciuffo were shining bright in this stunning pic.

