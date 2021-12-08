Relive the Most Hilarious Moments of Kenan Thompson's 2021 People's Choice Awards Opening Monologue

Funnyman Kenan Thompson is keeping it real!
The Saturday Night Live star slayed as the host of E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Kenan hilariously referenced the top moments of the past year in his opening monologue, including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale and Kenan's SNL co-star Colin Jost's wedding to Scarlett Johansson.
"You may know me from my show Kenan or SNL, but if I spend any more time on NBC, they're going to cover my ass in feathers and make me the new Peacock," Kenan quipped.
He continued, "Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is here. That's right. His movie has been viewed a total of almost 300 million hours. And, you know, if you worked out in the gym for 300 million hours, you still ain't going to look like The Rock!"
The 2021 People's Icon Halle Berry also received a special shoutout from Kenan. "She has not aged a single day," Kenan gushed over the Oscar winner. "I have been watching for years, that is until the police told me to get up out the bushes!"
And even Kris Jenner was part of Kenan's roasting. "They have such a loyal family, making millions in many different ways," he said of the Kardashian-Jenner family. "In Hollywood, they call that synergy. In the FBI, they call it the mafia."
Plus, Kenan had a special quip for fellow SNL cast member Colin Jost. "The Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson, is nominated tonight," Kenan added. "That's right. Although if Colin Jost keeps using my personal bathroom at SNL, she's going to be the white widow soon."
Kenan is similarly nominated at the PCAs this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star. And Kenan takes his hosting gig very seriously, previously telling E! News that there are requirements for a standout hosting performance. "If you don't change your outfit more than once, then it's a lazy outing for a host," Kenan exclusively dished ahead of the ceremony. "You've got to get into it."
The 2021 PCAs is also history-making moment: "It's the first time they're doing it simultaneously on NBC and E! which is pretty cool, so we're making history with the night," Kenan added. "I'm just trying to have a good time regardless of what happens. The whole thing could shut down in the middle of it and I'll be laughing, laughing, laughing."
Catch a special holiday episode of Kenan on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on NBC and check out all-new episodes when season 2 premieres on Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC.
