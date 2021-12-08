Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Champions Fans to Be Themselves at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Really Is the People's Champion

Dwayne Johnson is ready to rock the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Before receiving the People's Champion Award on Dec. 7, the actor stopped by Live From the Red Carpet where he couldn't help but express excitement for the night ahead.

"What an amazing way to cap off the year with this award," he told Laverne Cox. "I'm blessed. I'm grateful and lucky."

While the A-list star has become one of Hollywood's highest paid actors, it wasn't always that way. While on the red carpet, Dwayne reflected on his childhood where he found himself "broke" and struggling financially. Now, he's in a position to help deserving individuals.

"What really inspires me is just people. I have a curiosity about people," he explained. "I believe in humanity and also, I'm in a position where I can do it. And it wasn't always like this. There were times where I didn't have it to give and I didn't have it period."