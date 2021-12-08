E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

JoJo Siwa, Halle Berry and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Alyssa Morin Dec 08, 2021 2:06 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBest DressedShowsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

Hollywood stars are once again serving style at the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest and brightest celebrities made the red carpet their own personal runway with one-of-a-kind looks, wildly colorful dresses and bold suits. It's safe to say the star-studded event turned into a fashion extravaganza.

Considering fashion always reigns supreme at the PCAs, it's no surprise that A-listers brought their A-game to this year's ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Becky G pushed the boundaries with a bright yellow gown by Roberto Cavalli that featured extreme cutouts and a thigh-high silt. It was a risqué look that totally paid off.

Another fabulous moment? JoJo Siwa wowed on the red carpet wearing a pale pink ruffled tiered dress that looked straight out of a Disney princess movie. The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star's jeweled detailing along the plunging neckline and waist made it all the more glamorous.

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Later tonight, Kim Kardashian will be honored with Fashion Icon Award, while Christina Aguilera will take home the first-ever Music Icon Award.

But before awards are handed out at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, take a closer look at all of the stylish red carpet moments in our gallery below!

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

In Jenny Packham.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

In Genny.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R.
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tayshia Adams
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

In Pamella Roland.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maggie Q
by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,
Sarah Shahi

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

3

Brooke Shields Calls Barbara Walters Interview "Practically Criminal"

4

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

5
Exclusive

See Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's Red Carpet Couple Debut at 2021 PCAs

Latest News

Chelsea Handler Has NSFW Plans With Boyfriend Jo Koy After PCAs Win

See What Fashion Icon Kim Kardashian Wore to the 2021 PCAs

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Her Final Talk Show Win at 2021 PCAs

See RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley's Bombshell Gown at 2021 PCAs

Tayshia Adams Is Living Her Best Life on the 2021 PCAs Red Carpet

Exclusive

See the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics