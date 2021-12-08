Why Kim Kardashian's Game-Changing SKIMS Make Her Worthy To Be the People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We have witnessed Kim Kardashian go through many style evolutions to become the iconic trendsetter she is today. From the clothes that she wears to the SKIMS styles that she creates, Kim has more than earned her latest honor as the People's Choice Awards 2021 Fashion Icon. Through SKIMS, Kim helped create a new generation of style with size-inclusive styles, innovative fabrics, and fashion solutions for every shopper.
She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Her size-inclusive women's styles range from size XXS to 5X. The brand has matching mommy and mini looks with options for children. And now, there are unisex items that anyone can wear.
The innovation just keeps on going and now we can "Keep Up With" Kim's style in our everyday lives. There is so much to love about SKIMS and we included some of our favorite styles below.
SKIMS Skims Sculpting Bra
If you have a larger chest and laugh at the idea of a "supportive" bralette, no one can blame you. However, Kim came through with a great solution: the SKIMS Sculpting Bra. This lightweight bra is unbelievably comfortable and supportive.
SKIMS Cotton Lounge Bundle
Who doesn't love the ease of a matching set? This bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress
Wear this long slip dress to bed. Wear it out and about. Throw on a leather jacket or a sweater for cool weather. This is just such a versatile piece, which is also incredibly comfortable.
SKIMS Cotton Duvet Robe
Walk around wearing a duvet, but make it chic. This robe will make you feel like you're still laying in bed. This warm, oversized robe is made of soft, heavyweight cotton.
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps
If you're looking for some extra support, the SKIMS sculpting bodysuit holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest. The bodysuit has a snap closure for easy maneuvering so you don't have to strip down every time you go to the ladies' room.
SKIMS Satin Square Neck Bra & Dip Thong
This satin bralette is so soft, comfortable and breathable in these high shine colors. You can pear it with the matching thong or the high leg bikini panty.
SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Kim called this the "essential" bodysuit for a reason. It is the perfect base layer with any outfit and it looks chic on its own. Them mock neck bodysuit is made from a stretch fabric that flatters any body type. Thankfully, it's available in eleven different colors.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Jogger
All of the pieces from the Skims Cozy collection are so incredibly soft and warm. The joggers fit at the natural waist and have elasticized cuffs.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
You can wear this as a robe (obviously) or even as a sweater when you're out and about. It's made of the softest, warmest fabric imaginable and it has two big pockets to fit your phone and keys. The robes are available in eight colors.
SKIMS Silk Button Up Night Dress
All of the silk items from Skims will make you feel luxurious and this shirtdress is no exception. The fabric feels so soft against your skin. There's just one problem: you'll never want to take it off when you wake up.
