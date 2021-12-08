E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Kim Kardashian's Game-Changing SKIMS Make Her Worthy To Be the People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has size-inclusive, innovative styles for everyone.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 08, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionKim KardashianAwardsLife/StyleKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansShoppingPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
Kim KardashianPresley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We have witnessed Kim Kardashian go through many style evolutions to become the iconic trendsetter she is today. From the clothes that she wears to the SKIMS styles that she creates, Kim has more than earned her latest honor as the People's Choice Awards 2021 Fashion Icon. Through SKIMS, Kim helped create a new generation of style with size-inclusive styles, innovative fabrics, and fashion solutions for every shopper. 

She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Her size-inclusive women's styles range from size XXS to 5X. The brand has matching mommy and mini looks with options for children. And now, there are unisex items that anyone can wear.

The innovation just keeps on going and now we can "Keep Up With" Kim's style in our everyday lives. There is so much to love about SKIMS and we included some of our favorite styles below.

read
Kris Jenner's Holiday Gift Picks Have Us In The Kris-mas Spirit

SKIMS Skims Sculpting Bra

If you have a larger chest and laugh at the idea of a "supportive" bralette, no one can blame you. However, Kim came through with a great solution: the SKIMS Sculpting Bra. This lightweight bra is unbelievably comfortable and supportive. 

 

$32
SKIMS
$32
Net-a-Porter
$32
Nordstrom

SKIMS Sleep Tank & Shorts

If you're looking for chic pajamas with soft fabric and a relaxed, loose fit, then SKIMS has you covered. This tank top and shorts combo is the perfect pairing for bed... or any other place you want to rock this look.

$32
Tank
$34
Shorts

SKIMS Cotton Lounge Bundle

Who doesn't love the ease of a matching set? This bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging.

 

$86
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress

Wear this long slip dress to bed. Wear it out and about. Throw on a leather jacket or a sweater for cool weather. This is just such a versatile piece, which is also incredibly comfortable.

$78
SKIMS
$78
Nordstrom

SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie

Keep your kids warm in this adorable, zip-up hoodie. It's available from a size 2T to a kids' size 14 in five different colors. There are even matching pants you can pair with it.

 

$38
Kids Hoodie
$38
Kids Pants

SKIMS Cotton Duvet Robe

Walk around wearing a duvet, but make it chic. This robe will make you feel like you're still laying in bed. This warm, oversized robe is made of soft, heavyweight cotton.

$198
SKIMS

SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps

If you're looking for some extra support, the SKIMS sculpting bodysuit holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest. The bodysuit has a snap closure for easy maneuvering so you don't have to strip down every time you go to the ladies' room.

 

$62
SKIMS
$62
Nordstrom
$62
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Satin Square Neck Bra & Dip Thong

This satin bralette is so soft, comfortable and breathable in these high shine colors. You can pear it with the matching thong or the high leg bikini panty.

$42
Bra
$18
Thong
$22
High Leg Bikini

SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Kim called this the "essential" bodysuit for a reason. It is the perfect base layer with any outfit and it looks chic on its own. Them mock neck bodysuit is made from a stretch fabric that flatters any body type. Thankfully, it's available in eleven different colors.

 

$68
SKIMS
$68
Nordstrom
$68
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Cozy Knit Jogger

All of the pieces from the Skims Cozy collection are so incredibly soft and warm. The joggers fit at the natural waist and have elasticized cuffs.

 

$88
SKIMS
$88
Nordstrom
$88
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe

You can wear this as a robe (obviously) or even as a sweater when you're out and about. It's made of the softest, warmest fabric imaginable and it has two big pockets to fit your phone and keys. The robes are available in eight colors.

 

$128
SKIMS
$128
Nordstrom
$128
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS The Slide

If you already have the Cozy robe and pants, you might as well complete the outfit with some matching slides that are oh-so-soft. The slippers are available in Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.

 

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Silk Button Up Night Dress

All of the silk items from Skims will make you feel luxurious and this shirtdress is no exception. The fabric feels so soft against your skin. There's just one problem: you'll never want to take it off when you wake up.

 

$178
SKIMS
$178
Nordstrom

If you're looking for some holiday pajamas for the family, check out these sets that Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and True Thompson adore.

