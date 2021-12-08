Why Kim Kardashian's Game-Changing SKIMS Make Her Worthy To Be the People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We have witnessed Kim Kardashian go through many style evolutions to become the iconic trendsetter she is today. From the clothes that she wears to the SKIMS styles that she creates, Kim has more than earned her latest honor as the People's Choice Awards 2021 Fashion Icon. Through SKIMS, Kim helped create a new generation of style with size-inclusive styles, innovative fabrics, and fashion solutions for every shopper.

She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Her size-inclusive women's styles range from size XXS to 5X. The brand has matching mommy and mini looks with options for children. And now, there are unisex items that anyone can wear.

The innovation just keeps on going and now we can "Keep Up With" Kim's style in our everyday lives. There is so much to love about SKIMS and we included some of our favorite styles below.