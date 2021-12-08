E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shawn Johnson, Anderson East and More Couples Who Turned Up the Heat the 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Jake Thompson Dec 08, 2021 1:59 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCouplesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
What could be better than a date night on the red carpet?

Ahead of all of the trophies being handed out at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, our favorite stars are hitting the red carpet, including some  couples that definitely understood the assignment. 

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald looked like Hollywood royalty in coordinating white and royal blue, while Shawn Johnson and Anderson East looked picture perfect with a pop of pink. Plus, The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and John Hersey brought leopard print to the carpet that oozed major fierceness while Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos made their much anticipated red carpet debut. 

It's the perfect occasion for Hollywood's elite to step out as the award ceremony brings together the best and brightest that entertainment has to offer. From show-stopping gowns to tailored tuxedos, the Dec. 7 ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, gives twosomes the opportunity to step out in style on the carpet (and even showcase some sweet PDA).

For all the couples who brought the heat, keep scrolling...

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The Modern Family actress turned heads in this asymmetrical two-piece while Wells Adams channeled serious model behavior.

Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler

The comedic couple dazzled in front of the step-and-repeat in matching black and white ensembles.

Romain Bonnet & Mary Fitzgerald

The Selling Sunset lovebirds looked like Hollywood royalty in color-coordinating white and royal blue.

Andrew East & Shawn Johnson East

The sports-meets-podcast couple looked picture perfect on the carpet. Andrew East was ever-so-dapper in all black while Shawn Johnson East looked pretty in pink.

John Hersey & Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette duo brought a pop of color to celebrate their red carpet arrival. 

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

The Bachelor in Paradise couple brought the heat in these elegant and sophisticated red carpet looks.

Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi

The Sex-Life costars turned couple make their red carpet debut together.

Anthony Michael Hall & Lucia Oskerova

The Breakfast Club vet Anthony Michael Hall was accompanied with wife Lucia Oskerova in this lady-in-red moment.

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa

The Selling Sunset pair made us smile when we saw the darling couple arrive at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

