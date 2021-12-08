Shawn Johnson, Anderson East and More Couples Who Turned Up the Heat the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

What could be better than a date night on the red carpet?

Ahead of all of the trophies being handed out at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, our favorite stars are hitting the red carpet, including some couples that definitely understood the assignment.

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald looked like Hollywood royalty in coordinating white and royal blue, while Shawn Johnson and Anderson East looked picture perfect with a pop of pink. Plus, The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and John Hersey brought leopard print to the carpet that oozed major fierceness while Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos made their much anticipated red carpet debut.

It's the perfect occasion for Hollywood's elite to step out as the award ceremony brings together the best and brightest that entertainment has to offer. From show-stopping gowns to tailored tuxedos, the Dec. 7 ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, gives twosomes the opportunity to step out in style on the carpet (and even showcase some sweet PDA).