Susan Kelechi Watson Predicts Who Will Cry the Most When This Is Us Ends

Bust out the tissues.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson caught up with Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. Of course, since the final chapter of This Is Us is set to begin on Jan. 4 on NBC, Cox made sure to ask the performer about the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed drama.
Specifically, the Orange Is the New Black alum asked Watson to predict which of her co-stars will cry the hardest when This Is Us wraps production. Her answer? "Sterling [K. Brown]! I'm kidding," she exclusively dished. "It might be him, Chrissy [Metz] or Mandy [Moore]."
And while we're all bracing ourselves for a tear-jerking farewell, Watson admitted that filming the final chapter hasn't been an emotional experience. Well, not yet.
"It hasn't been emotional yet," she shared, "but we are starting to walk down memory lane a little bit, and it's starting to get a little realer. But I think all of us are kind of waiting. You kind of don't want to go there yet. I think we're waiting for when we shoot the last episode, which is in April."
With This Is Us being one of the big nominees of the night, Watson reflected on how the show has impacted not only the fans, but herself as well. "I think that we've done something that is gonna leave an echo," she said, "which feels amazing. And [I have] so much gratitude for it."
Watson's hope for the show? That future fans who stumble upon This Is Us will feel "the same effect" that we all did when it premiered in 2016.
Fans have had a bittersweet excitement for This Is Us' sixth season ever since creator Dan Fogelman confirmed it would be the NBC drama's last. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," he wrote on Twitter back in May. "While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."
The final chapter of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 on NBC.
