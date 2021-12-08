Susan Kelechi Watson Predicts Who Will Cry the Most When This Is Us Ends

Watch : Susan Kelechi Watson Talks "This Is Us" Legacy at 2021 PCAs

Bust out the tissues.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson caught up with Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. Of course, since the final chapter of This Is Us is set to begin on Jan. 4 on NBC, Cox made sure to ask the performer about the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed drama.

Specifically, the Orange Is the New Black alum asked Watson to predict which of her co-stars will cry the hardest when This Is Us wraps production. Her answer? "Sterling [K. Brown]! I'm kidding," she exclusively dished. "It might be him, Chrissy [Metz] or Mandy [Moore]."

And while we're all bracing ourselves for a tear-jerking farewell, Watson admitted that filming the final chapter hasn't been an emotional experience. Well, not yet.

"It hasn't been emotional yet," she shared, "but we are starting to walk down memory lane a little bit, and it's starting to get a little realer. But I think all of us are kind of waiting. You kind of don't want to go there yet. I think we're waiting for when we shoot the last episode, which is in April."