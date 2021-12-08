Try Not to Swoon Seeing Chelsea Handler's Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jo Koy at the 2021 PCAs

This is no joke: Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple!
The comedians walked the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet together to celebrate Handler's Comedy Act of 2021 nomination for her stand-up tour Vaccinated and Horny.
Koy and Handler sparked romance rumors earlier this year before confirming their relationship in September. And as all us Chelsea Lately fans may recall, Koy was a frequent guest on Handler's E! talk show...during which she didn't hold back teasing him.
"I think in retrospect, that was my version of flirting," Handler exclusively joked to Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I think so I was so out of touch with my own emotions that was my currency, at least that's what he tells me. He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it I'm choosing to believe that."
Koy joined in, saying, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me."
Handler admitted, "Actually, I did a little," as Koy kept his arm around her.
Handler further opened up about why she is "in a place to receive" love now after a lot of "inner work" over the years.
"You have to be healthy to get a healthy relationship," Handler explained. "I had to dig deep and get my stuff sorted out. Then all of a sudden I saw him through a different lens. I was like, 'Wait a second, that's him, my guy.'"
Handler gushed over Koy being a "polite gentleman," and also gave a NSFW confession for how she turned their friendship into something more. "I said, 'Jo, what's the deal? Do you have a crush on me or don't you?' Then I moved in on him," Handler said with a smile.
Handler previously dished on her Dear Chelsea podcast that she had a "crush" on longtime friend Koy and even credited Koy for having "renewed" her faith in men.
"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them," Handler shared on Instagram. "Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time."
Watch Handler and Koy's adorable interview as a couple above, and see more celeb couple arrivals at the 2021 PCAs.