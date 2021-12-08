Heather Rae Young's 2021 People's Choice Awards Sheer Look Will Make You Do a Double Take

Heather Rae Young is baring her skin in a risqué dress at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.
The Selling Sunset star walked the red carpet with husband Tarek El Moussa by her side, occasionally stopping for photos in her see-through cocktail dress. Clearly, the real estate agent was feeling herself, as Heather struck an array of poses for the cameras.
As for the HGTV reality star, Tarek sported an all-black suit and a white button-up, an ensemble that was partially coordinated via Instagram Stories. Tarek asked his followers to help him choose his shoes and belt, before enlisting a hairdresser for the finishing touches. As he put it, "Cause God knows I can't do my own hair."
The duo has become quite the power couple since getting together, especially after Tarek joined Heather on the most recent season of the Netflix series. He was her biggest supporter as she and Christine Quinn started to butt heads, often encouraging Heather to rise above the drama.
And though Tarek isn't a fan of the cattiness, Christine isn't. She told Live From E! host Laverne Cox that she enjoys "being the villain," saying, "I wouldn't have it any other way."
Suffice to say, Christine ended season four with dramatic flair.
But perhaps things will change in the upcoming season, with Chrishell teasing that alliances are shifting. "Redemption arc coming season five!" she teased on Instagram. "Happy for people to see where we are now."
Is Christine the one redeeming herself? Fans will just have to wait and see.