Heather Rae Young's 2021 People's Choice Awards Sheer Look Will Make You Do a Double Take

Heather Rae Young is baring her skin in a risqué dress at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The Selling Sunset star walked the red carpet with husband Tarek El Moussa by her side, occasionally stopping for photos in her see-through cocktail dress. Clearly, the real estate agent was feeling herself, as Heather struck an array of poses for the cameras.

As for the HGTV reality star, Tarek sported an all-black suit and a white button-up, an ensemble that was partially coordinated via Instagram Stories. Tarek asked his followers to help him choose his shoes and belt, before enlisting a hairdresser for the finishing touches. As he put it, "Cause God knows I can't do my own hair."

The duo has become quite the power couple since getting together, especially after Tarek joined Heather on the most recent season of the Netflix series. He was her biggest supporter as she and Christine Quinn started to butt heads, often encouraging Heather to rise above the drama.