Becky G's Thigh-High Slit Is the Sexiest Look at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

¡Muy caliente!
2021 Latin Artist nominee Becky G is turning up the heat at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The 24-year-old singer, who won the Latin Artist trophy during last year's ceremony, turned heads during tonight's red carpet on Dec. 7 in a sizzling black and yellow Roberto Cavalli gown that oozed sexy appeal.
The stunning floor-length ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and stomach cut-out that surely set pulses racing as she posed for photogs. While the backless, leggy look showed off tons of skin, Becky looked regal and glamorous as she made her entrance at tonight's ceremony.
During E!'s Live From E! red carpet show, Becky told host Laverne Cox of her gown choice, "Yellow is my favorite color, so it really called out to me at last night's fitting when I got off the flight and so tired. I was like, 'I can't see nothing, I'm tired.' That yellow dress, that's the one. And it's a Cavalli dress. I felt like, I don't know, I wanted to be sexy, I wanted something fun."
Becky also opened up about winning Latin Artist last year and being nominated again tonight in the same category.
"Community is everything to me. I do everything with them in mind. My fans are everything to me," she gushed during our exclusive interview. "My family is everything to me. The connection I have with them is everything, through my music, through every acting opportunity, everything I do in my business now. It really is all to them. It's for you guys and I love you guys so much."
Becky will also be presenting Christina Aguilera with the Music Icon Award tonight after they recently collaborated together.
"I mean more than a dream come true. I feel like it hasn't hit me yet that I have a song with one of my musical idols," she said. "And after getting to hang out with her and getting to know her as a person, she is just 360 a beautiful energy to be in the presence of, to share the stage with. And so, yeah, I'm so honored. Like so honored to be presenting this award tonight."