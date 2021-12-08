Becky G's Thigh-High Slit Is the Sexiest Look at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Becky also opened up about winning Latin Artist last year and being nominated again tonight in the same category.

"Community is everything to me. I do everything with them in mind. My fans are everything to me," she gushed during our exclusive interview. "My family is everything to me. The connection I have with them is everything, through my music, through every acting opportunity, everything I do in my business now. It really is all to them. It's for you guys and I love you guys so much."

Becky will also be presenting Christina Aguilera with the Music Icon Award tonight after they recently collaborated together.

"I mean more than a dream come true. I feel like it hasn't hit me yet that I have a song with one of my musical idols," she said. "And after getting to hang out with her and getting to know her as a person, she is just 360 a beautiful energy to be in the presence of, to share the stage with. And so, yeah, I'm so honored. Like so honored to be presenting this award tonight."