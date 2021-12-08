Christine Quinn Reveals How She Really Feels About Being the "Villain" on Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn isn't holding back when it comes to Selling Sunset drama.
The 33-year-old Oppenheim Group realtor caught up with Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and spoke about the hit Netflix reality series. When Laverne jokingly asked Christine if her "back hurt from carrying the season of the show," she replied, "If you have a good chiropractor recommendation, please let me know because it was exhausting even for me."
Christine also had an equally cheeky response when asked if she likes "being the center of all the drama."
"Do I think I'm the drama? I don't think I'm the drama. Maybe I'm the drama," she said, seemingly quoting the viral TikTok sound of drag queen Scarlet Envy's interview on RuPaul's Drag Race. "Yeah, I live for it. I love being the villain and I wouldn't have it any other way."
Christine's appearance at the 2021 PCAs comes almost two weeks since season four of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix. As always, the latest season saw plenty of drama and tension—especially between Christine and castmate Chrishell Stause.
Chrishell addressed what led to their ongoing feud in a recent interview with Vulture, saying, "I'd rather just be honest and tell you: She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action."
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who split with ex Justin Hartley in 2019, continued, "And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they're down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened."
Chrishell added, "They had to pull it, but to try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom—to me that's so below the belt."
What's next for the Selling Sunset crew? Well, fans will just have to wait and see in the show's fifth season! In November, Chrishell revealed that the cast "just wrapped filming on 5."
"Redemption arc coming season five!" she teased. "Happy for people to see where we are now."