Kenan Thompson Is Ready to Roast at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

All of your favorite stars are hitting the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, including this evening's host, Kenan Thompson.
Rocking a navy blue suit, the Saturday Night Live cast member caught up with Live From E! at the 2021 People's Choice Awards host Laverne Cox, who asked if fans can expect tonight's pop-culture celebration to be anything like another event he recently hosted: the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.
"That, and beyond," Kenan responded. "We going in!"
Uh-oh. At least it's all in good fun!
"We got a live band with us tonight so I'm real excited about all the music tonight," Kenan continued, noting that while he probably won't be delivering any performances, the band is certainly "getting the party started, that's for sure."
He has plenty to celebrate, after all. On top of being the 2021 People's Choice Awards emcee, Kenan just announced he's launching a production company, Artists for Artists, earlier today.
"We got a production company up and running that'll allow for me to develop talent and fulfill my NBC priorities and stuff like that, so bringing talent to them and starting some projects there along with my show and SNL and everything else," Kenan explained. "It's been a big day."
Experiencing a full circle moment, Kenan said if his childhood self could see him now, he'd simply say, "Congratulations, homie. Up top."
"That's exactly what he would say," Kenan continued. "I hope he would be proud. It's been a long road but there's still a long road to come, but I'm just looking forward to it day by day and trying to stay in the moment."
And for now, that means focusing on the PCAs!
"I'm just looking forward to hosting the show and getting everything rolling," he added. "Shout out to the people! Shout out to the People's Choice, let's get it cracking!"
