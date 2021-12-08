Sarah Hyland Debuts "Little Paris Doll" Haircut at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Say They Might Elope at 2021 PCAs

Sarah Hyland is pulling out all the stops for the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The Modern Family alum showed up to the red carpet with a brand new haircut and stylish ensemble that had everyone buzzing with excitement.

She revealed her chic French bob at the show on Tuesday, Dec. 7. For her dress, she went with a Vera Wang ensemble, telling Laverne Cox that she went for that specific look because, as she put it, "Mama wants to be a tiny little Paris doll."

Sarah teased her fresh cut ahead of the PCAs with a sneak peek on Instagram. "I did a thing today," she wrote, along with the haircut emoji.

Per usual, her Bachelor Nation fiancé Wells Adams was by her side at the People's Choice Awards, just days after they took a surprise trip to Big Sur, Calif. to celebrate her birthday.