Sarah Hyland Debuts "Little Paris Doll" Haircut at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland is pulling out all the stops for the 2021 People's Choice Awards.
The Modern Family alum showed up to the red carpet with a brand new haircut and stylish ensemble that had everyone buzzing with excitement.
She revealed her chic French bob at the show on Tuesday, Dec. 7. For her dress, she went with a Vera Wang ensemble, telling Laverne Cox that she went for that specific look because, as she put it, "Mama wants to be a tiny little Paris doll."
Sarah teased her fresh cut ahead of the PCAs with a sneak peek on Instagram. "I did a thing today," she wrote, along with the haircut emoji.
Per usual, her Bachelor Nation fiancé Wells Adams was by her side at the People's Choice Awards, just days after they took a surprise trip to Big Sur, Calif. to celebrate her birthday.
Needless to say, Sarah is going into her 31st year of life with a bang!
Sarah has sported a number of hairstyles over the years. She's dyed her naturally brunette locks blonde, red and pink, though her hair has been a gorgeous auburn shade as of late.
In 2019, she told Allure about her hair struggles, sharing that the medication she takes for kidney dysplasia has caused some hair loss. But every cloud has its silver lining, and the new growth came in curlier than ever.
"I didn't know just how curly it was going to be, though," she said. "I've had a lot of my hair fall out from being on medications and all that stuff, and now that I'm finally getting all this new growth, it's even curlier."
We can't wait to see how her new cut compliments those natural curls!
