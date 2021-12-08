Charli D'Amelio Sets the Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Wants to Collaborate With Britney Spears!

Get ready to ooh and aah over the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment made a dramatic entrance at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. More specifically, celebrities traipsed down the red carpet in jaw-dropping looks that were deserving of their own awards.

Case in point? Charli D'Amelio set the red carpet ablaze with her fiery look!

The 17-year-old TikTok star turned heads in a crimson-colored ruched strapless dress that highlighted her toned physique. Completing her look, Charli swiped on a bold red lipstick and styled her hair with Old Hollywood curls. If anything, the internet sensation's fashion moment was a total knock-out.

Charli, who is nominated for Social Star 2021 alongside Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X, told Live From E!'s host Laverne Cox that she was "so happy to be here."