Charli D'Amelio Sets the Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Get ready to ooh and aah over the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment made a dramatic entrance at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. More specifically, celebrities traipsed down the red carpet in jaw-dropping looks that were deserving of their own awards.

Case in point? Charli D'Amelio set the red carpet ablaze with her fiery look!

The 17-year-old TikTok star turned heads in a crimson-colored ruched strapless dress that highlighted her toned physique. Completing her look, Charli styled swiped on a bold red lipstick and styled her hair with Old Hollywood curls. If anything, the internet sensation's fashion moment was a total knock-out.

Charli, who is nominated for Social Star 2021 alongside Addison RaeBritney SpearsDwayne "The Rock" JohnsonJustin BieberKim KardashianKylie Jenner and Lil Nas X, told Live From E!'s host Laverne Cox that she was "so happy to be here."

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Celebs React

"It's really insane. It's crazy," she gushed on the red carpet.

When asked who she'd love to work with of all the celebs she's nominated alongside, Charlie revealed, "Oh my goodness if I could collaborate with anyone—my category is pretty crazy—I mean, Britney spears."

"That's like a dream to be nominated with these people," she added. "This is insane."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Charlie isn't the only star to show up and show out at the 2021 PCAs. See every fabulous style moment in our gallery below!

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shawn Johnson East

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sutton Stracke

In Alexander McQueen

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erika Jayne

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Emma Hernan

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Francesca Mariano

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

    

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn

In ShoeDazzle shoes 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paris Jackson

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Avani Gregg

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Demos

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Natalie Zea

   

by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,
Sarah Shahi

   

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kenan Thompson

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Iman Shumpert

    

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

In Jenny Packham 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin Alejandro

    

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Porsha Williams

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Grasie Mercedes

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Echo Kellum

   

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nick Viall

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rocsi Diaz

In Versace

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Karamo Brown

  

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

In Jean-Louis Sabaji

