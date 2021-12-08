Paris Jackson Explains Her "Grunge Fairy Core" Style at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards

Paris Jackson is rocking "grunge fairy core" at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The 23-year-old model spoke to red carpet host Laverne Cox all about her style, which she describes as "grunge fairy core."

Never heard of the aesthetic? Well, according to Paris, it's a new look that is largely based on her current playlist, explaining, "My fashion kind of just depends on what music I'm listening to."

So, it's safe to assume that Paris is listening to some rocker tunes, hence the "grunge" part.

As for the fairy aspect, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson said she's just into nature.

Paris' love for all things nature was proven when she participated in a full moon ceremony in October. She, Alexandra Shipp and others stripped down to their underwear for a witchy ritual honoring their "mother moon."

Her friend, Lavender, explained the purpose in an Instagram post, writing to a critic that they were simply "thanking the moon."