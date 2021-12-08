E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Paris Jackson Explains Her "Grunge Fairy Core" Style at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Paris Jackson is rocking "grunge fairy core" at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The 23-year-old model spoke to red carpet host Laverne Cox all about her style, which she describes as "grunge fairy core."

Never heard of the aesthetic? Well, according to Paris, it's a new look that is largely based on her current playlist, explaining, "My fashion kind of just depends on what music I'm listening to."

So, it's safe to assume that Paris is listening to some rocker tunes, hence the "grunge" part.

As for the fairy aspect, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson said she's just into nature. 

Paris' love for all things nature was proven when she participated in a full moon ceremony in October. She, Alexandra Shipp and others stripped down to their underwear for a witchy ritual honoring their "mother moon."

Her friend, Lavender, explained the purpose in an Instagram post, writing to a critic that they were simply "thanking the moon."

She added in her post, "Thank you sisters for letting me lead my first full moon ritual. Feels incredible to have this sweet and special new coven. A group of such spiritually aware, incredible women. Thank you for patience over my fumbling."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Obviously, Paris is in touch with her spiritual side, which has inspired her music.

Though it's been a minute since she released some new songs, Paris told Laverne that she's been in the studio working on her next big hit. As for the release date, Paris simply said it's a "surprise."

Tune in to the 2021 People's Choice Awards to see Paris present a winner with their trophy!

