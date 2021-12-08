Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Heat Up the 2021 PCAs With Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : "Sex Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

It's said that art imitates life, but sometimes it's the other way around...especially when it comes to Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos who turned the heat way up off-camera.

The duo made their red carpet debut for the first time as a couple on the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 7. Shahi rocked a curve-hugging ruched gown with chain link straps and a high slit, as Demos looked dapper in a double-breasted checkered suit with a simple black tee underneath.

While we're anxiously awaiting season two of the steamy Netflix series, Shahi and Demos' IRL love story has us swooning. The couple fell for each other while on set and went public with their romance in December 2020.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi explained to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."