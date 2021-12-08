E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Heat Up the 2021 PCAs With Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

It's said that art imitates life, but sometimes it's the other way around...especially when it comes to Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos who turned the heat way up off-camera. 

The duo made their red carpet debut for the first time as a couple on the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 7. Shahi rocked a curve-hugging ruched gown with chain link straps and a high slit, as Demos looked dapper in a double-breasted checkered suit with a simple black tee underneath. 

While we're anxiously awaiting season two of the steamy Netflix series, Shahi and Demos' IRL love story has us swooning. The couple fell for each other while on set and went public with their romance in December 2020.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi explained to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

And after that twist Sex/Life season one finale (and jaw-dropping shower scene), Shahi has gushed over her man

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"YES YES YES!!" Sarah commented on Demos' IG post celebrating the premiere. "The whole world is gonna see how talented you are! I'm watching now!! On ep 3!! I love you!"

See their sultry red carpet debut as a couple above, and keep track of all the celeb arrivals below. 

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tayshia Adams

   

Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP
Addison Rae

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna

    

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Lili Reinhart

    

Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP
Dorit Kemsley

    

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Caterina Scorsone

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Remi Cruz

    

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Madelyn Cline

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chelsea Handler

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Heather Rae El Moussa

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

    

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R.

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maggie Q

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gottmilk

   

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tinx

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Katie Thurston

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dorothy Wang

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Joe Amabile

   

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

In Vera Wang

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Serena Pitt

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shawn Johnson East

   

