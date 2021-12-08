E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Heat Up the 2021 PCAs With Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

It's said that art imitates life, but sometimes it's the other way around...especially when it comes to Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos who turned the heat way up off-camera. 

The duo made their red carpet debut for the first time as a couple on the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 7. Shahi rocked a curve-hugging ruched gown with chain link straps and a high slit, as Demos looked dapper in a double-breasted checkered suit with a simple black tee underneath. 

While we're anxiously awaiting season two of the steamy Netflix series, Shahi and Demos' IRL love story has us swooning. The couple fell for each other while on set and went public with their romance in December 2020.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi explained to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

And after that twist Sex/Life season one finale (and jaw-dropping shower scene), Shahi has gushed over her man

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"YES YES YES!!" Sarah commented on Demos' IG post celebrating the premiere. "The whole world is gonna see how talented you are! I'm watching now!! On ep 3!! I love you!"

See their sultry red carpet debut as a couple above, and keep track of all the celeb arrivals below. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sutton Stracke

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erika Jayne

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Emma Hernan

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Francesca Mariano

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

    

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn

In ShoeDazzle shoes 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paris Jackson

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Avani Gregg

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Demos

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Natalie Zea

   

by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,
Sarah Shahi

   

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kenan Thompson

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Iman Shumpert

    

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

In Jenny Packham 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin Alejandro

    

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Porsha Williams

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Grasie Mercedes

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Echo Kellum

   

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nick Viall

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rocsi Diaz

In Versace

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Karamo Brown

  

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

In Jean-Louis Sabaji

