People's Choice Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

By Mike Vulpo Dec 08, 2021 12:33 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: WILDEST People's Choice Awards Moments

It's time to end 2021 on a celebratory note!

After millions of votes from fans around the world were counted, the winners of the 2021 People's Choice Awards are about to be revealed.

As previously announced, Halle Berry will be honored with the Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will accept the People's Champion Award. Kim Kardashian will take the stage to receive the Fashion Icon Award while Christina Aguilera will be honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.

When it comes to other categories like The Movie of 2021 or The Show of 2021, you'll have to tune in for the live award show to find out who wins.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, this year's bash will also feature musical performances from Christina, H.E.R. and country singer Blake Shelton.

Before the fun begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion! Your favorite singers, actors, musicians and stars are arriving to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in their best attire.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone is wearing from head to toe at the star-studded event. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

    

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn

In ShoeDazzle shoes 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paris Jackson

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Avani Gregg

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Demos

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Natalie Zea

   

by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,
Sarah Shahi

   

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kenan Thompson

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Iman Shumpert

    

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

In Jenny Packham 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin Alejandro

    

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Porsha Williams

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Grasie Mercedes

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Echo Kellum

   

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nick Viall

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rocsi Diaz

In Versace

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Karamo Brown

  

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

In Jean-Louis Sabaji

