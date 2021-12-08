JoJo Siwa Looks Like a Disney Princess in Glamorous Gown at 2021 People's Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa: singer, dancer, style icon!
The 18-year-old Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star stunned in a jaw-dropping ensemble at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The reality star channeled her inner Disney princess in a frilly cotton candy pink dress by Jenny Packham that might be her most glamorous look ever.
The teen reality star looked like an Old Hollywood icon in the tiered gown that featured multiple layers of tulle and jeweled detailing around the bust and wait.
The Dancing With the Stars contestant completed her stunning PCAs look with stylish clear heels and elaborately styles braids with long blond locks draped down her back.
JoJo is also nominated tonight for Best Competition Contestant for competing on season 30 of DWTS, during which JoJo made history with the first same-sex dance partner, Jenna Johnson. The DWTS season is also nominated for Best Competition Show of 2021 at the PCAs.
On E!'s Live From E! red carpet show, the former Dance Moms star opened up to host Laverne Cox about her unbelievable year.
"It's so amazing. The fans have been there with me for nine years now, which is crazy," JoJo gushed. "And I am so thankful, so grateful and so appreciative of them every single day."
She continued, "Throughout my journey on Dancing With the Stars I felt so much love and so much support from just the world and tonight I"m nominated for a People's Choice Award: crazy! There's been so much love for me this year more than ever and it feels so good."
JoJo has been making some very bold fashion statements as of late. Just last weekend, she turned heads in her most daring look ever at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles.
JoJo rocked a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center and opted to not wear a shirt underneath to show off her toned physique.
Check out our exclusive PCAs red carpet interview with JoJo above!
And relive JoJo's fashion evolution and most eye-catching looks in the photo gallery below.