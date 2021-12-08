JoJo Siwa Looks Like a Disney Princess in Glamorous Gown at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It's so amazing. The fans have been there with me for nine years now, which is crazy," JoJo gushed. "And I am so thankful, so grateful and so appreciative of them every single day."

She continued, "Throughout my journey on Dancing With the Stars I felt so much love and so much support from just the world and tonight I"m nominated for a People's Choice Award: crazy! There's been so much love for me this year more than ever and it feels so good."

JoJo has been making some very bold fashion statements as of late. Just last weekend, she turned heads in her most daring look ever at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

JoJo rocked a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center and opted to not wear a shirt underneath to show off her toned physique.

