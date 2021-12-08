Chris Cuomo Loses Book Deal, Leaves Radio Show Following CNN Termination

Watch : Chris Cuomo Gives Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Coronavirus Recovery

Chris Cuomo's book is no longer going to be published as scheduled.

Three days after CNN fired its longtime news anchor, a spokesperson for William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, confirmed to E! News that "Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book."

The 51-year-old journalist's forthcoming book, titled Deep Denial, was scheduled for release in the fall of 2022.

According to a description by the publisher, Chris planned to provide "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a road map of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."

News of the book cancellation comes just one day after Chris revealed that he would "no longer be doing" his SiriusXM radio show, Let's Get After It With Chris Cuomo.

"I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there," he said in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter. "I will miss our conversations a great deal—but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."