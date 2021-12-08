E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Laverne Cox Slays For Her E! Live From the Red Carpet Hosting Debut at 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 12:13 AMTags
She's already stE!aling the show! 

Laverne Cox has officially made her debut as the host of E!'s Live From E! at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, and the Emmy winner is already slaying the Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet

Cox was all smiles in a purple updo to match her stunning black bustier style gown with purple feathers, complementing the purple red carpet for this year's awards ceremony. Cox was poised to interview PCA-nominated celebs like JoJo SiwaChristine Quinn and more. 

"Am I serving? Am I giving you what you need?" Cox joked on the carpet. "Am I giving what needs to be given, darling? Let me know." 

E! previously announced in May that "risk-taker and groundbreaking pioneer" Cox was joining the E! red carpet family as a "fashion tour de force."

Cox gushed over the news, saying, "I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long."

Laverne Cox's Best Looks Through the Years

Cox continued, "I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives."

See inside Cox's Live From E! debut at the 2021 People's Choice Awards below! 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

