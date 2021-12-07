20 Holiday Gift Ideas for Sports Fans in 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Have a sports fan in your life but don't know what to get them? We've got you covered. Whether they're into the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL or college sports, there's something for every fan.

This year, there were some great collabs that make for really good gift ideas. For instance, BaubleBar has a couple of amazing collections for sports fans. The BaubleBar x NFL three-piece earrings set is sure to be a winner for football fans. Their line of NBA jersey charms are also so fun and a great way for someone to rep their favorite team.

If you're looking for something really unique, YouTheFan's collection of 3D StadiumView products are a must-see. This set of team coasters is perfect for game day, and they're super affordable! This all-star basketball hoop art decor from Etsy is another unique gift the whole family can enjoy.

We've rounded up a list of sports-related gifts fans would love to receive this year. Check those out below.