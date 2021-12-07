Why Kiernan Shipka Isn't Ruling Out Another Visit to Riverdale

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Goodbye, Greendale. Hello, Rivervale.

For the Dec. 7 episode of Riverdale, rebranded Rivervale for a five-episode special event, Kiernan Shipka is reviving her Sabrina Spellman character to help Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom with a difficult spell. Eager to learn more about this Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale crossover, E! News exclusively spoke with Shipka in the hope of having all of our burning questions answered.

For starters, how the heck is Sabrina even alive? Because the last time we saw the blonde witch—which was in the CAOS series finale on Netflix—Sabrina was dead and enjoying her afterlife existence with boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood). And it seems that even Shipka is in the dark about Sabrina's unexpected return.

"We know that she came back," she shared. "But we don't know exactly how it went down. And I feel like people deserve to know."

The ears of Riverdale and CAOS creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa must've been burning, as he's since released a telling deleted scene from the Netflix drama that teases how exactly Sabrina came back from the dead. In the recently released footage, Sabrina's Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) summons Baron Samedi to save her niece.