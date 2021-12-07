James Kennedy Says He's Starting "New Chapter" Following Raquel Leviss Breakup

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss SPLIT

It's the start of something new for James Kennedy.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who announced his split from fiancée and co-star Raquel Leviss two days ago, shared what his future might look like now.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, James posted a mirror selfie from the set of the Bravo reality series. "Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least)," he wrote.

The DJ continued, "today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me."

James' time on the show has been tumultuous, so what will his next steps be? "Not sure what I'm going to do but I do know one thing," he said. "I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies."

"Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers," James added.