Miranda Cosgrove Teases the Future of iCarly and a Potential Guest Star

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

E!: Which cast members would you like to see return?

MC: Boogie who played T-Bo on the show who works at the Groovy Smoothie. I'd love that if he came back. We had Jeremy [Rowley] who plays Lewbert on the show, he was like the crazy doorman, we just shot an episode with him. I'm really open to anybody from the original coming back. Anytime somebody comes and makes a cameo, I think it's really fun.

E!: What about Josh Peck?

MC: Yeah, it's funny that you said Josh, because I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now.

E! No way! Can you tell us a little more about that?

MC: I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode.

E!: What do you see for Carly Shay in the future?

MC: I feel like in the second season she's kind of really figuring out what she wants her web show to be. She doesn't want it to be exactly like it was before. So that's just been fun finding what kind of crazy sketches and things you would do as an adult, versus what we did when we were little.