Alyssa Scott Shares Heartbreaking Video in Memory of Her 5-Month-Old Son With Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is in mourning.

Hours after Nick Cannon shared the tragic news that his and Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, had died from a brain tumor over the weekend, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a video of their child in his memory.

The heartbreaking clip showed Zen, wearing tan corduroy overalls and a T-shirt with cartoon animals, lying flat on his back as Scott asked her son off-camera, "Hi, can you say, ‘Good morning, Daddy?' Can you say, ‘I love you?'"

After Zen cooed, Scott told her baby boy that his dad "loves you too." Zen then smiled and waved.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Cannon made the devastating announcement on The Nick Cannon Show that Zen had passed away after suffering from a medical condition called hydrocephalus, which he described as a "pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor."

According to Cannon, he and Scott noticed that Zen—who was born on June 23—developed an "interesting breathing" pattern when he was two months old and took him to the doctor to get his "sinus checked out."