Alyssa Scott Shares Heartbreaking Video in Memory of Her 5-Month-Old Son With Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is in mourning.
Hours after Nick Cannon shared the tragic news that his and Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, had died from a brain tumor over the weekend, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a video of their child in his memory.
The heartbreaking clip showed Zen, wearing tan corduroy overalls and a T-shirt with cartoon animals, lying flat on his back as Scott asked her son off-camera, "Hi, can you say, ‘Good morning, Daddy?' Can you say, ‘I love you?'"
After Zen cooed, Scott told her baby boy that his dad "loves you too." Zen then smiled and waved.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Cannon made the devastating announcement on The Nick Cannon Show that Zen had passed away after suffering from a medical condition called hydrocephalus, which he described as a "pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor."
According to Cannon, he and Scott noticed that Zen—who was born on June 23—developed an "interesting breathing" pattern when he was two months old and took him to the doctor to get his "sinus checked out."
"But by the time we found out that he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I'm not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause," he recalled. "His head was starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head. Immediately, we had to have surgery. Brain surgery."
Though doctors put a shunt in Zen's head to help drain the fluid, Cannon said his son's condition worsened around Thanksgiving and "the tumor began to grow a lot faster."
The Wild ‘n Out star said he and Scott took Zen to the ocean on Sunday, Dec. 5, and he held his son "for the last time."
Calling the moment a "beautiful setting," Cannon added, "Not only did we get to see the sunrise, but we got to see the sunset too."
Cannon is also father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 12-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 5-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.