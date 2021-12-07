Everything Need To Know About FaceGym: A Facial Workout That Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Do

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've ever looked at red carpet photos, wondering what the glam team did to get the celebs looking so picture-perfect and radiant, it goes beyond the makeup and styling. Of course, all of that helps, but skincare preparation is so key before a big event like the People's Choice Awards. And, of course, we aren't all on the guest list for big award shows, but a lot of us want to look and feel our best for special occasions in our lives like weddings, birthdays, and holidays. If you want to get in on a celeb-trusted secret, check out FaceGym.

After going down a rabbit hole of watching video after video of the FaceGym workouts and reading all of the rave customer reviews, I tried it for myself and I have to admit that I immediately saw a difference and I'm totally hooked. Plus, I'm in good (perfectly sculpted) company since celebs including Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Kyle Richards, Diddy, Sofia Richie, Ellie Goulding, and Debra Messing, have turned to FaceGym to achieve their skincare goals.

So what's the hype all about? FaceGym is unique because it's not a "facial." Instead, it's a complete gym workout, but for your face. The technicians use powerful kneading movements, innovative tools, cutting-edge technology, and high-performance skincare products tone and tighten your face, which has 40+ muscles. That may sound complicated, but think about it, you work out to tone the muscles throughout your body. Why not do the same thing for your face? Plus, there are products you can use at home.