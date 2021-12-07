E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Bradshaws Are Celebrating Christmas Early—But Not for the Reason You Might Think

By Allison Crist Dec 07, 2021
Watch: Erin Bradshaw Pulls Off Christmas During Summertime

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

At least, that's according to Terry Bradshaw and co., who are having a full-blown Christmas celebration on tomorrow's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch even though it's technically still summer.

Why? So Rachel Bradshaw can get the inspiration she desperately needs to write a holiday song. 

Erin Bradshaw is leading the charge on the festive event, and in this sneak peek clip, Terry can't help but get emotional over her dedication.

"This is what family's all about," the NFL Hall-of-Famer says in a confessional. "I love it when my daughters come together to help one another out. To me, it doesn't get any better than that."

The way Erin sees it, planning the celebration is simply a fun outlet for her love of Christmas.

"You need Christmas spirit to bring you in the spirit, I got Christmas spirit. You need joy? I got joy," Erin says. "You need decor? I got decor. You need tacky sweaters? I got that."

Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

All of Erin's hard work seems like it's going to pay off, too. As Rachel reveals after taking a look at the party, "If I can't write a Christmas song in this environment, then I should just quit."

Terry kicks off the gathering with a toast, and soon, the entire family is sharing their favorite Christmas memories.

For the Bradshaw patriarch himself, the holidays are all about "the f-words," like family, fun, food, friends and...games? 

The last addition comes from Rachel, who is politely reminded that games does not begin with an "f." 

Watch the entire preview of The Bradshaw Bunch above!

